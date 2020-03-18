Fedora 33 Plans To Ship With Latest MinGW For Best Experience In Compiling Software For Windows
With new feature work beyond the scope now of Fedora 32, we're beginning to get a better idea for some of the feature plans for Fedora 33 due out this autumn.

We have already covered some of the early Fedora 33 feature proposals like stronger crypto policies, the early state of DNF 5 as a preview, and moving the RPM database from Berkeley DB 5 to SQLite. Another one of the early proposals is shipping with the newest MinGW for offering the latest bits in compiling software for Windows from Fedora.

The change lays out updating the MinGW base environment and toolchain against MinGW-GCC 10.0, MinGW-W64-Tools 7.0, MinGW-Binutils 2.34, MinGW-GDB 9.1, and all of the other latest MinGW components. Fedora 32 already is shipping with GCC 10 and the other latest Linux toolchain components while this change proposal is just about the MinGW portion in ensuring the latest pieces will arrive for Fedora 33.

It's no major surprise though given Fedora's track record in quickly adopting new software package versions. If you rely on MinGW in production, we're always interested in hearing about your experiences with MinGW in the forums.

Another early proposal for Fedora 33 is shipping with GNU Make 4.3. Make 4.3 came out in January with performance improvements and newer libc + Musl support.

Expect to hear about other Fedora 33 feature plans over the weeks and months ahead. Fedora 32 is due for release at the end of April while Fedora 33 is expected to debut towards the end of October.
