Fedora 33 LTO Support Is Now In Good Shape For Faster, Smaller Packages
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 19 August 2020 at 09:55 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora's plans to make use of link-time optimizations (LTO) by default with the GCC compiler when building Fedora 33 packages is looking like it will successfully pan out.

Thanks to the upstream GCC support being in quite good shape these days for LTO'ing software due to the upstream work done by SUSE, Red Hat, and others, Fedora 33 should join the likes of openSUSE employing LTO when building their packages. Fedora developers have been working through issues when enabling LTO optimizations while now they have it under control and at least have the list of packages sorted out for the time being to skip in applying link-time optimizations until the bugs in the package or upstream compiler shortcomings are sorted out.

Red Hat's Jeff Law commented on the mailing list this week, "So we're at a point where the F33 FTBFS issues related to LTO that I'm aware of have been resolved (by opting the package out of LTO). I still expect some LTO issues will pop up as packages fix things like missing dependencies, cmake macros, etc. I continue to be available to investigate potential LTO issues, but package maintainers will need to contact me as I'm not actively looking for new LTO issues."

The Red Hat engineer added, "My focus is now turning to the packages with LTO opt-outs. I'll be extracting bug reports for upstream (primarily GCC), trying simple workarounds for old style symbol versioning, identifying backports from upstream GCC that allow us to remove LTO opt-outs and the like. So there should be a trickle of opt-outs removed, but otherwise should largely be invisible to the F33 release process."

Fedora 33 is shaping up to be a damn exciting release from LTO'ed packages to Btrfs by default on desktop spins to many other new features introduced. Fedora 33 is aiming to release by the end of October while the beta release should be coming mid-September. The 100% code completion deadline for new F33 changes meanwhile is coming up next week.
2 Comments
Related News
Fedora's FESCo Approves Using DXVK As Their Default Wine Direct3D Back-End
Fedora Btrfs Activity Continues - New Options To Control Discard, Compression
Fedora 33 Moving Closer To LTO-Optimizing Packages
Fedora IoT Looks For Promotion To Becoming Official Spin
Fedora 33 To Offer Stratis 2.1 For Per-Pool Encryption
Fedora 33 Making Progress With Their Btrfs-By-Default On The Desktop
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
FUSE Read/Write Passthrough Updated For Much Better File-System Performance

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell