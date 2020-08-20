Fedora IoT To Be Promoted To An Official Edition With Fedora 33
For the past few years there has been a Fedora spin for the "Internet of Things" while with Fedora 33 this autumn the Fedora IoT version is being promoted to an official edition.

As outlined earlier this month, Fedora IoT Edition has matured well and sought promotion this Fedora 33 cycle to become an official spin. Fedora IoT relies upon RPM-OSTree for offering atomic updates, focuses on container-based workloads, and other changes that differentiate it from other Fedora spins while catering for IoT use-cases from industrial gateways to smart city devices.

Following last week's FESCo meeting, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee voted in-thread and has decided to indeed make Fedora IoT an official edition for Fedora 33 to receive the same recognition as the likes of Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server.

Those wishing to learn more about Fedora IoT today can visit iot.fedoraproject.org.
