Fedora 33's "Enterprise Linux Next" Effort Approved - Testbed For Raising CPU Requirements, Etc

Fedora 33 later this year will see a new "Enterprise Linux Next" (ELN) buildroot and compose setup for testing new changes potentially destined for the next release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Most notable from the original ELN proposal is on potentially raising the x86_64 CPU requirements. ELN is now approved to take place.
As outlined last month, Enterprise Linux Next would be a sort of testing grounds for possible changes in RHEL+1 and for building packages in a more RHEL-like manner. ELN would provide developers and other stakeholders with a feedback loop that resembles the CentOS/RHEL build process.
The Enterprise Linux Next feature request for establishing the new build root and compose setup has been approved as of Monday.
The summary on the plans can still be found via this Wiki page. "ELN is a new buildroot and compose process for Fedora that will take Fedora Rawhide dist-git sources and emulate a Red Hat Enterprise Linux compose. Feedback from this build, compose and integration testing will be provided to Fedora packagers so that they can see the potential impact of their changes on RHEL development. ELN will allow us to explore new ideas like a higher baseline for CPU architectures in a way that will not disrupt the rest of Fedora."
