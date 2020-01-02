Fedora 32 Planning To Make Use Of systemd's sysusers.d For Declaring New Users
Fedora 32 is likely to make use of systemd's sysusers.d functionality for packages declaring new system users as part of the package installation process. This change proposal is being led by Red Hat's Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek of their systemd team.

The sysusers.d functionality allows for declarative allocation of system users and groups in a convenient manner that makes it easy for end-users/administrators to evaluate.

OpenSUSE has already been making use of sysusers.d in their packaging and the Fedora 32 change proposal is partially inspired by their actions. This would replace existing Fedora packages that rely upon calling getent/useradd/groupadd directly.

More details on the Fedora 32 sysusers.d plan via this change proposal.
