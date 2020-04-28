Fedora 32 has officially been released as the latest installment of this Red Hat supported community Linux distribution known for its bleeding-edge features and packages.
Fedora Workstation 32 ships with EarlyOOM enabled by default for improving the low-memory behavior on the desktop, GNOME 3.36 powers the default desktop, and a plethora of package updates like the near-final GCC 10 code compiler, Glibc 2.31, MariaDB 10.4, and more. Some of the other Fedora 32 changes include (finally) enabling TRIM by default for SSDs, Python 3.8, firewalld defaults to using nftables, changing around of the release criteria on Fedora Arm, and other updates.
More details on all of the changes to be found with Fedora 32 can be found via FedoraMagazine.org.
To go and get Fedora 32 straight away, visit GetFedora.org.
The one week setback to the Fedora 32 release ended up working well in now timed perfectly for this week's Red Hat Summit 2020 Virtual Experience. More news to come.
