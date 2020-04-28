Fedora 32 Officially Released With EarlyOOM, SSD TRIM Finally Flipped On, GNOME 3.36
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 28 April 2020 at 09:58 AM EDT. 14 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora 32 has officially been released as the latest installment of this Red Hat supported community Linux distribution known for its bleeding-edge features and packages.

Fedora Workstation 32 ships with EarlyOOM enabled by default for improving the low-memory behavior on the desktop, GNOME 3.36 powers the default desktop, and a plethora of package updates like the near-final GCC 10 code compiler, Glibc 2.31, MariaDB 10.4, and more. Some of the other Fedora 32 changes include (finally) enabling TRIM by default for SSDs, Python 3.8, firewalld defaults to using nftables, changing around of the release criteria on Fedora Arm, and other updates.


More details on all of the changes to be found with Fedora 32 can be found via FedoraMagazine.org.

To go and get Fedora 32 straight away, visit GetFedora.org.

The one week setback to the Fedora 32 release ended up working well in now timed perfectly for this week's Red Hat Summit 2020 Virtual Experience. More news to come.
14 Comments
Related News
Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
Fedora 32 Cleared For Release Next Week
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
Fedora 33 Planning To Enable Systemd-Resolved By Default
Fedora 33's "Enterprise Linux Next" Effort Approved - Testbed For Raising CPU Requirements, Etc
Fedora 33 Plans To Default To OpenJDK 11 As The Default Java Version
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
LibreOffice 7.0 Will Prefer Building Its Rendering Code With LLVM's Clang Compiler
There Is Now A WireGuard Benchmark For Testing Linux Networking Performance
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
NVIDIA Announces MONAI Open-Source AI Project
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3 3100 + Ryzen 3 3300X Processors
Pixman 0.40 Released As First Update In A Year For This Key Library For The Linux Desktop