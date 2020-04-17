Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 17 April 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
Hopefully it won't be like many Fedora releases in the past that were dragged out for weeks at a time due to blocker bugs (thankfully, recent Fedora releases have been tremendously better in that regard), but Fedora 32 will not be debuting next week as planned due to bugs.

Thursday's release management meeting for Fedora 32 determined it a NO-GO.

So Fedora 32 won't be able to debut on 21 April as originally planned but is moving to its fallback target date of 28 April. That will hopefully happen unless any pesky issues remain.

The current blocker bugs include Fedora's "rescue mode" not recognizing LVM partitions and the F32 backgrounds version not being in the stable repository. There are also freeze exceptions around issues with some dual GPU laptops, the KDE desktop session not starting when switching between users, and other rather minor items.

Fedora 32 will hopefully ship before the end of April and with it comes GNOME 3.36 powering Fedora Workstation, an updated compiler toolchain with GCC 10 and Glibc 2.31, finally enabling TRIM on SSDs by default, firewalld defaulting to NFtables, and a wide variety of other software updates.
2 Comments
Related News
Fedora 33 Planning To Enable Systemd-Resolved By Default
Fedora 33's "Enterprise Linux Next" Effort Approved - Testbed For Raising CPU Requirements, Etc
Fedora 33 Plans To Default To OpenJDK 11 As The Default Java Version
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
Fedora Adopts A New Vision Statement
Fedora 33 Plans To Ship With Latest MinGW For Best Experience In Compiling Software For Windows
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling