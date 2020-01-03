Fedora 32 Goes Through Its Formalities To Land GCC 10 + Golang 1.14
Fedora Linux has long been well known for always shipping with bleeding-edge GCC compiler releases even if it means a near-final pre-release, thanks in part to Red Hat's significant engineering resources to GCC and the GNU toolchain in general. With Fedora 32 it's expected to be no different with having the upcoming GCC 10 compiler.

We've already known Fedora 32 would aim for LLVM 10 and GCC 10 to little surprise. Now they are just going through the formalities of submitting a change proposal to introduce these system-wide changes.

GCC 10's change proposal as firmed up on Thursday. Though given it's a late change proposal, it's yet to be decided if all F32 packages will be rebuilt by GCC 10 or if only packages will selectively be rebuilt in time with the complete rebuild then being held off until the Fedora 33. Thankfully though Red Hat's compiler team has already been doing test builds of Fedora Rawhide with GCC 10 to already iron out bugs.

Also on the updated compiler side for Fedora 32, Golang 1.14 is expected.
