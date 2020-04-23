Fedora 32 Cleared For Release Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 23 April 2020 at 06:09 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
After it was delayed last week, Fedora 32 will now be released next week.

Fedora 32 is to be released on its back-up release target date of Tuesday, 28 April.

The blocker bugs around the LVM partition issue and F32 backgrounds were cleared up since last week's Go/No-Go meeting.

As such it was decided that Fedora 32 is ready to be officially released.

Those eager to test out Fedora 32 this weekend can already find the RC-1.6 images as those are the same images as what is set to be released on Tuesday.

Fedora Workstation 32 is shipping with EarlyOOM enabled by default for improving the low-memory behavior, GNOME 3.36 powers the default desktop environment, and there are a wealth of package updates like the near-final GCC 10 code compiler, Glibc 2.31, and more. Some of the other Fedora 32 changes include (finally) enabling TRIM by default for SSDs, Python 3.8, firewalld defaults to using nftables, changing around of the release criteria on Fedora Arm, MariaDB 10.4, and other new software versions.

Stay tuned for more Fedora 32 benchmarks in the days ahead.
2 Comments
Related News
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
Fedora 33 Planning To Enable Systemd-Resolved By Default
Fedora 33's "Enterprise Linux Next" Effort Approved - Testbed For Raising CPU Requirements, Etc
Fedora 33 Plans To Default To OpenJDK 11 As The Default Java Version
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
Fedora Adopts A New Vision Statement
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
GNOME's Mutter Lands Fullscreen Unredirect Support For Wayland
Seven Changes We've Been Waiting On That You Will Not Find In Linux 5.7
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users