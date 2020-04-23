Fedora 32 Cleared For Release Next Week

After it was delayed last week, Fedora 32 will now be released next week.
Fedora 32 is to be released on its back-up release target date of Tuesday, 28 April.
The blocker bugs around the LVM partition issue and F32 backgrounds were cleared up since last week's Go/No-Go meeting.
As such it was decided that Fedora 32 is ready to be officially released.
Those eager to test out Fedora 32 this weekend can already find the RC-1.6 images as those are the same images as what is set to be released on Tuesday.
Fedora Workstation 32 is shipping with EarlyOOM enabled by default for improving the low-memory behavior, GNOME 3.36 powers the default desktop environment, and there are a wealth of package updates like the near-final GCC 10 code compiler, Glibc 2.31, and more. Some of the other Fedora 32 changes include (finally) enabling TRIM by default for SSDs, Python 3.8, firewalld defaults to using nftables, changing around of the release criteria on Fedora Arm, MariaDB 10.4, and other new software versions.
Stay tuned for more Fedora 32 benchmarks in the days ahead.
