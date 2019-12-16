GNU C Library 2.31 Should Be Out In February - To Ship With Fedora 32
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 16 December 2019 at 08:51 AM EST. 3 Comments
GNU --
As part of Fedora 32's bleeding-edge compiler toolchain with the likes of GCC 10 and LLVM 10, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has approved making use of GNU C Library 2.31. Glibc 2.31 will be out early next year with more features in tow.

The change proposal and acceptance isn't much of a surprise thanks to Red Hat engineers always working to ensure the latest GNU toolchain bits are shipped as part of new Fedora releases -- after all, it's many of the same Red Hat folks working on the upstream improvements.

Glibc 2.31 is bringing the ability to enable features from the draft ISO C2X standard, support for sending the authenticated data (AD) bit as part of the DNS stub resolver, gettimeofday() / settimeofday() changes, performance improvements, possible RSEQ / restartable sequences support, and other work.

GNU C Library 2.31 should be shipping around early February.
3 Comments
Related News
The GCC Git Conversion Heats Up With Hopes Of Converting Over The Holidays
GCC 10's C++20 "Spaceship Operator" Support Appears To Be In Good Shape
GDB Adds Multi-Threaded Symbol Loading For Faster Debugging Performance
Motorola m68k Support Improved Upon In GCC - Saved From Being Removed In GCC 11
GNUstep Might Deprecate Support For GNU's GCC In Favor Of LLVM Clang
GCC 10 Feature Development Is Over - Now The Focus Turns To Bug Fixing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
DXVK Reportedly Going Into "Maintenance Mode" Due To State Of Code-Base
ChamferWM Still Appears To Be The Most Capable Vulkan-Powered X11 Tiling Window Manager
Ten Years Past GNOME's 10x10 Goal, The Linux Desktop Is Still Far From Having A 10% Marketshare
The GCC Git Conversion Heats Up With Hopes Of Converting Over The Holidays