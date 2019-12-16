As part of Fedora 32's bleeding-edge compiler toolchain with the likes of GCC 10 and LLVM 10, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has approved making use of GNU C Library 2.31. Glibc 2.31 will be out early next year with more features in tow.
The change proposal and acceptance isn't much of a surprise thanks to Red Hat engineers always working to ensure the latest GNU toolchain bits are shipped as part of new Fedora releases -- after all, it's many of the same Red Hat folks working on the upstream improvements.
Glibc 2.31 is bringing the ability to enable features from the draft ISO C2X standard, support for sending the authenticated data (AD) bit as part of the DNS stub resolver, gettimeofday() / settimeofday() changes, performance improvements, possible RSEQ / restartable sequences support, and other work.
GNU C Library 2.31 should be shipping around early February.
