Fedora 32 Will Feature Bleeding-Edge Compilers Again With LLVM 10 + GCC 10

Fedora Linux is on track to deliver another bleeding-edge compiler toolchain stack with Fedora 32 due out this spring.
Fedora's spring releases have tended to always introduce new GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) releases that are generally out a few weeks before the April~May Fedora releases. Thanks to Red Hat employing several GCC developers that collaborate with Fedora, they tend to stick to ensuring Fedora ships new GCC releases quite quickly while managing minimal bugs -- in part due to tracking GCC development snapshots well before launch to begin the package rebuilds.
Red Hat developers have already communicated they intend to ship GCC 10 in Fedora 32 and will be going through the change proposal formality shortly. GCC 10 is bringing a lot of great stuff as usual from offloading improvements to more C++20 features to an assortment of other features we've been covering.
A change proposal has also been filed by Red Hat's Tom Stellard in offering LLVM 10 for Fedora 32. This isn't much of a surprise either given the usual LLVM release cadence with LLVM 10 shipping in late February or early March so allowing it and sub-projects like Clang 10 to land well in time for a late April release of Fedora 32. LLVM 10 is going to be another lively update especially with Clang 10's additions.
So for those looking at a bleeding-edge compiler toolchain and not wanting to run with rolling-release distributions, Fedora 32 should be sticking to delivering the latest upstream bleeding-edge experience come April.
