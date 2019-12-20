Fedora Looking At Finally Enabling FSTRIM By Default In Fedora 32

While Ubuntu, openSUSE, and numerous other Linux distributions make use of FSTRIM by default for helping with performance and wear-leveling on NVMe/SSD/SD-card storage, Fedora notably has not enabled the support by default but that could change next year in F32.
With Fedora 32 the developers are finally looking at enabling the fstrim.timer systemd unit by default that would trigger FSTRIM to run weekly on supported storage devices and file-systems. For file-systems mounted with the likes of EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs / F2FS and on a supported flash-based storage device, each Monday FSTRIM would run for informing the storage devices about unused blocks. This also benefits LVM thin-provisioned environments for returning LV extents to the pool.
Users can enable the FSTRIM timer right now manually on existing Fedora releases but with Fedora 32 due out in late April the plan is to have it by default. More details on this long overdue change proposal can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
