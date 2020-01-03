Fedora 32 Looking At Using EarlyOOM By Default To Better Deal With Low Memory Situations
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 3 January 2020 at 03:03 PM EST. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
For months there has been many different discussions over the Linux desktop's poor performance when under memory pressure / out-of-memory type situations. That has resulted in some upstream work so far like GNOME GLib's GMemoryMonitor as well as discussions by distribution vendors about what solutions they could enable today to help the low memory situations. Fedora 32 could begin shipping and using EarlyOOM by default to help in this area.

Fedora developers had been figuring out ways to improve Linux interactivity in low-RAM environments. Red Hat's Chris Murphy has followed through with submitting a change proposal for Fedora 32 to install EarlyOOM by default and have it enabled. EarlyOOM is a user-space daemon for checking the amount of memory and swap frequency in order to trigger Linux's out-of-memory killer (oom-killer) sooner rather than before experiencing too much memory pressure that the Linux desktop hits responsiveness problems.


So the proposal aims to help Fedora recover from OOM situations sooner. This change would affect April's release of Fedora Workstation 32. Fedora already has the earlyoom package for those interested but this is about the default change.
2 Comments
Related News
Fedora 32 Goes Through Its Formalities To Land GCC 10 + Golang 1.14
Fedora 32 Planning To Make Use Of systemd's sysusers.d For Declaring New Users
From Botched Releases To Exciting New Features, Fedora Saw A Lot Of Changes During The 2010s
Fedora 32 Could Make It Easier To Swap Out GCC, Other Compiler Alternative Options
Fedora 32 Aiming To Enable Link-Time Optimizations By Default For Packages
Fedora Looking At Finally Enabling FSTRIM By Default In Fedora 32
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
The Experimental GCN 1.0 GPU Support Might Be Dropped From AMDGPU Linux Driver
Reiser5 File-System In Development - Adds Local Volumes With Parallel Scaling Out
Linux's exFAT Driver Looking To Still Be Replaced By A Newer Driver From Samsung