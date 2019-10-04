Not particularly surprising considering Fedora tends to always ship with a bleeding-edge toolchain, but for their Fedora 32 release to kick off 2020 they are planning for GNU Binutils 2.33.
Binutils 2.33 hasn't been released yet but is branched and will be released with plenty of time to make it into Fedora 32, which isn't due until the end of April.
Binutils 2.33 is bringing Intel BF16 support, Arm transactional memory bits, eBPF support to complement the compiler support for GCC 10, support for the new CTF (Compact Type Format) debug format, and many other changes.
The feature proposal for seeking the inclusion of Binutils 2.33, which shouldn't be met by any opposition in this case and just a formality can be found on the Fedora Wiki.
