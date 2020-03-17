The beta of the highly anticipated Fedora 32 Linux distribution update is now available.
Fedora 32 ships with EarlyOOM enabled by default for improving the low-memory behavior of Fedora Workstation, GNOME 3.36 powers the default desktop environment, and there are a wealth of package updates like the near-final GCC 10 code compiler, Glibc 2.31, and more. Some of the other Fedora 32 changes include (finally) enabling TRIM by default for SSDs, Python 3.8, firewalld defaults to using nftables, changing around of the release criteria on Fedora Arm, MariaDB 10.4, and other bleeding-edge software packages.
The brief Fedora 32 Beta release announcement along with download links for the many different architectures and spins can be found via the Fedora announce list.
If all goes well, the Fedora 32 official release could happen at the end of April.
