Fedora 32 Beta To Be Released Next Week

Fedora 32 Beta was deemed unready for release on Thursday during the initial Go/No-Go meeting but after reconvening twenty-four hours later the remaining blocker bugs were addressed.
As such, the beta release of Fedora 32 is now on track for releasing next Tuesday, 17 March, now that the prominent bugs have been addressed per the mailing list.
If the rest of the schedule goes as planned, Fedora 32 will aim to release on 21 April otherwise fallback to 28 April or later depending upon any lingering bugs.
There are many Fedora 32 changes from shipping with the stabilizing GCC 10 compiler, Binutils 2.33, improved counting of Fedora users via DNF, Glibc 2.31, and many other bleeding-edge packages to be pulled in. On the desktop side, GNOME 3.36 is ready to shine with Fedora Workstation 32.
More details on the Fedora 32 Beta and tests next week.
