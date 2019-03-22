Fedora 31 Preparing To Start Removing Packages Depending Upon Python 2
Python 2 support will formally reach end-of-life on 1 January 2020 and Fedora 31 is preparing for that by working to drop packages (or parts of packages) that depend upon Python 2.

Fedora has been pushing for a Python 2 to Python 3 migration for many cycles now -- as most Linux distributions have -- while with Fedora 31 they are planning a "mass Python 2 package removal" if necessary. They are planning to closely track the state of packages depending upon Python 2 to either drop the packages or allow packagers to easily abandon Python 2 parts of programs.

While there's been the push for years to migration to Python 3, Fedora still has over one thousand packages still depending upon Python 2.

Those interested in the finer details of the Python 2 plans for Fedora 31 can find the details at length via this change proposal.
