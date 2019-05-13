Fedora 31 To Offer Updated MinGW Toolchain For Building Windows Software On Linux
One of the latest Fedora 31 change proposals is for shipping the very latest MinGW environment and toolchain in this next Fedora Linux release for ensuring a great experience for those building Windows applications on Linux.

A proposal has been drafted for shipping Fedora 31 with MinGW-GCC 9.1, MinGW 6.0 components, and MinGW-Binutils 2.32 as the newest stable versions of the software. Fedora has long offered MinGW for this Windows compilation toolchain while this F31 proposal is about ensuring it's all up-to-date in time for the autumn distribution release.

Those interested can find the update plans per this Wiki page. There are already updated build RPMs available for testing for those interested.
