Fedora 31 Released For This Innovative Linux Distribution Supported By Red Hat
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 29 October 2019 at 11:51 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Fedora 31 is now officially available as the latest update for this prominent Linux distribution backed by Red Hat and continuing uninterrupted under IBM's ownership of Red Hat.

Fedora 31 features the Linux 5.3 kernel, Mesa 9.2, GCC 9.2.1, GNU C Library 2.30, GNOME 3.34, RPM 4.15, Golang 1.13, Perl 5.30, and all of the other up-to-date packages we expect to find from new Fedora releases. Besides updating to the latest packages, Fedora 31 has worked on removing its remaining Python 2 packages, disabling root password log-ins with SSH by default, using cgroups v2 by default, removing i686 repositories, and a ton of other changes.

On the Fedora Workstation 31 front, there is also Qt Wayland enabled by default on GNOME, Firefox Wayland is enabled by default, and other leading innovations on the desktop/workstation front. If GNOME doesn't satisfy you, Fedora 31 also adds the Deepin 15.11 desktop environment option, Xfce 4.14, and other alternative desktop updates.

Fedora 31 is available for download from GetFedora.org.
