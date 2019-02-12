Fedora 31 Should Be Out Around The End of November
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 12 February 2019 at 01:55 AM EST. 7 Comments
FEDORA --
While Fedora 31 was once talked about to never happen or be significantly delayed to focus on re-tooling the Linux distribution, they opted for a sane approach not to throw off the release cadence while working on low-level changes around the platform. A draft of the release schedule for Fedora 31 has now been published and it puts the release date at the end of November.

Rather than delaying or cancelling the Fedora 31 release, it will go on like normal and the developers will need to work in their changes to the confines of their traditional six month release cadence.

The current Fedora 30 release schedule puts the GA release at 7 May, assuming it won't be delayed as is often the case. When going off that for the tentative Fedora 31 schedule, the developers are aiming for shipping on 25 November. Hopefully delays won't strike Fedora 31 or it's in jeopardy of going well off course due to the winter holidays that often causing havoc on software releases.

The draft Fedora 31 release schedule can be found here. This schedule still needs to be approved by FESCo, but assuming no last minute issues being pointed out on the mailing list or by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, the schedule should be fairly set.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 30 Will Get Bash 5.0 But Yum's Death Sentence Postponed To F31
Fedora's FESCo Approves Of A "Sane" Approach For Counting Fedora Users Via DNF
Fedora 30 Flips On Intel Graphics Fastboot By Default To Enhance The Boot Experience
Fedora Making Progress On New Privacy-Minded System For Counting User Statistics
Fedora 30 Might Finish Removing The Old Yum Package Manager
Fedora 30 Planning To Use Wayland-Enabled Firefox By Default
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
Using LLVM Clang To Compile The Linux Kernel Is Heating Up Again Thanks To Google
There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux