Fedora 31 Should Be Out Around The End of November

While Fedora 31 was once talked about to never happen or be significantly delayed to focus on re-tooling the Linux distribution, they opted for a sane approach not to throw off the release cadence while working on low-level changes around the platform. A draft of the release schedule for Fedora 31 has now been published and it puts the release date at the end of November.
Rather than delaying or cancelling the Fedora 31 release, it will go on like normal and the developers will need to work in their changes to the confines of their traditional six month release cadence.
The current Fedora 30 release schedule puts the GA release at 7 May, assuming it won't be delayed as is often the case. When going off that for the tentative Fedora 31 schedule, the developers are aiming for shipping on 25 November. Hopefully delays won't strike Fedora 31 or it's in jeopardy of going well off course due to the winter holidays that often causing havoc on software releases.
The draft Fedora 31 release schedule can be found here. This schedule still needs to be approved by FESCo, but assuming no last minute issues being pointed out on the mailing list or by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, the schedule should be fairly set.
