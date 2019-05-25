Fedora 31 Planning To Upgrade To RPM 4.15 For Faster Builds, Other Improvements
RPM 4.15 is due out this year as the latest RPM4 update and Fedora 31 is planning to make prompt use of RPM 4.15 given its new/improved features.

RPM 4.15 is expected to provide faster build performance, a dynamic build dependency generator, experimental chroot operations for non-root users, improved ARM detection, and a whole lot of fixes.

More details on the RPM 4.15 features/changes are tentatively outlined on RPM.org.

There is now a change proposal awaiting evaluation by FESCo for approving the switch of Fedora 31 to make use of RPM 4.15. Fedora 31 is due to be released this November.
