Fedora Developers Discuss Raising Base Requirement To AVX2 CPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 23 July 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
FEDORA --
An early change being talked about for Fedora 32, due out in the spring of next year, is raising the x86_64 CPU requirements for running Fedora Linux. When initially hearing of this plan, the goal is even more ambitious than I was initially thinking: AVX2.

A feature proposal for Fedora 32 would raise the x86_64 base-line for their compiler builds to needing AVX2. Advanced Vector Extensions 2 is Intel Sandy Bridge and newer or AMD Jaguar/Bulldozer and newer. This came as quite a surprise even to myself that Fedora is planning to jump straight from their existing AMD K8 baseline to now AVX2-supportive CPUs.

Of course, their plan to deprecate all these pre-AVX2 CPUs is being done in the name of better performance and also potential power savings with optimizing their x86_64 CPUs for these newer CPUs.


Fedora 32 and above could end up requiring Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs or newer, those supporting AVX2.


Beyond enabling their builds for AVX2 by default, as part of this proposal they are also looking at requiring CMPXCHG16B and FMA extensions.

Already on their mailing list in response to this proposal is a lot of arguments against jumping to an AVX2 requirement. While I personally would love to see this happen due to the performance gains when the entire Fedora package collection can be optimized for AVX2, I would be quite surprised if the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee ends up approving this change for Fedora 32. Perhaps though they can stave it off for Fedora 33 to give pre-AVX2 CPU owners more notice to upgrade. We'll see.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora To Stop Providing i686 Kernels, Might Also Drop 32-Bit Modular/Everything Repos
Red Hat Introduces "Packit-as-a-Service" For Fedora
Fedora's AAC Support Finally Seeing Audio Quality Improvements
Fedora 31 Looking At No Longer Building i686 Linux Kernel Packages
Fedora Workstation 31 Is Looking Great With Many Original Features Being Worked On
Fedora's GRUB2 EFI Build To Offer Greater Security Options
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
Systemd Introduces A New & Practical Service For Dealing With PStore
AMD Sends Out Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Arcturus" As New Vega Derived GPU
Ubuntu 19.10 To Ship With Flicker-Free Boot Support