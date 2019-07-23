Fedora Developers Discuss Raising Base Requirement To AVX2 CPU Support

An early change being talked about for Fedora 32, due out in the spring of next year, is raising the x86_64 CPU requirements for running Fedora Linux. When initially hearing of this plan, the goal is even more ambitious than I was initially thinking: AVX2.A feature proposal for Fedora 32 would raise the x86_64 base-line for their compiler builds to needing AVX2. Advanced Vector Extensions 2 is Intel Sandy Bridge and newer or AMD Jaguar/Bulldozer and newer. This came as quite a surprise even to myself that Fedora is planning to jump straight from their existing AMD K8 baseline to now AVX2-supportive CPUs.Of course, their plan to deprecate all these pre-AVX2 CPUs is being done in the name of better performance and also potential power savings with optimizing their x86_64 CPUs for these newer CPUs.



Fedora 32 and above could end up requiring Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs or newer, those supporting AVX2.