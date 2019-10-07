Fedora 31 Won't Add An Official POWER Desktop Spin

While Fedora recently began spinning workstation/live images for POWER (PPC64LE) at least as a work-in-progress, it won't be made a formal feature of the upcoming Fedora 31.
Due to the imminent feature deadline and little notice, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee on Monday rejected the notion of a PPC64LE desktop variant at least for this current (F31) cycle.
Fedora does continue producing PPC64LE images but not with a desktop pre-installed, just that you need to install the desired packages after the fact from a server install. This satisfies most with IBM POWER predominantly in the server space but with the likes of the Raptor Blackbird opening up the idea of a POWER9 desktop for the masses, a desktop-focused Fedora POWER image was desired.
Perhaps it will all come together nicely for next spring's Fedora 32.
