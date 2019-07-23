While debating new CPU requirements for Fedora 32 potentially taking it all the way to AVX2 CPUs as a new base requirement, before that Fedora 31 still needs to get finished up and there is some late feature work happening for this current cycle.
At Monday's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, upgraded the Go programming language stack to Golang 1.13 was approved for Fedora 31.
Meanwhile defaulting to DNF's "best" mode for Fedora 31 was rejected in not being fond of the different behavior by default and contingent upon what tool a user is using for upgrades.
Being deferred was the change proposal for limiting RPM scriplet usage of core packages. That was initially proposed as a "self-contained" change but needs to be re-submitted as a "system-wide" change as well as making it clear all of the affected packages. That proposal would be limiting scriplet calls for packages used to build minimal container images. The benefit of restricting scriplet usage is being able to make the installation of container images declarative to allow for tooling optimizations.
More details on these latest actions via FESCo's meeting minutes.
