Fedora 31 To Start Removing Python2-Only Packages & Other Changes Approved

At Monday's weekly Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, a number of changes pertaining to Fedora 31 were approved.First up, the "mass Python 2 package removal" was okay'ed by FESCo. This change is about continuing what started during Fedora 30 and is about tracking and removing packages that still depend on Python 2 if it looks like they won't be ported soon to Python 2. Python 2 is reaching end-of-life on 1 January 2020 and thus a final push to get packages over the porting line to Python 3 otherwise dropping them, at least until the upgrades have been made.Another major change that was previously brought up is gating packages while they are being tested in trying to ensure a more stable Rawhide experience by not letting packages into the repository/archive until they have passed their respective test cases. FESCo approved this on an opt-in basis for Fedora 31 packages.Meanwhile for the current Fedora 30 cycle they have approved Zchunk meta-data support being re-enabled. Zchunk can offer some compression/performance gains for F30 RPM package meta-data