Fedora 31 To Start Removing Python2-Only Packages & Other Changes Approved
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 9 April 2019 at 01:32 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
At Monday's weekly Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, a number of changes pertaining to Fedora 31 were approved.

First up, the "mass Python 2 package removal" was okay'ed by FESCo. This change is about continuing what started during Fedora 30 and is about tracking and removing packages that still depend on Python 2 if it looks like they won't be ported soon to Python 2. Python 2 is reaching end-of-life on 1 January 2020 and thus a final push to get packages over the porting line to Python 3 otherwise dropping them, at least until the upgrades have been made.

Another major change that was previously brought up is gating packages while they are being tested in trying to ensure a more stable Rawhide experience by not letting packages into the repository/archive until they have passed their respective test cases. FESCo approved this on an opt-in basis for Fedora 31 packages.

Meanwhile for the current Fedora 30 cycle they have approved Zchunk meta-data support being re-enabled. Zchunk can offer some compression/performance gains for F30 RPM package meta-data.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Fedora 30 Beta Released With GNOME 3.32, Many New Features
GRUB2 EFI Support In Fedora 31 Likely To Include New Security Modules
Mono 5 Might Come For Fedora 30 While Other Fedora 31 Features Discussed
Fedora 31 Preparing To Start Removing Packages Depending Upon Python 2
Fedora 30 Beta Won't Be Released Next Week Due To Their Arm Images Lacking A Browser
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel