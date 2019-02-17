Fedora 31 Planning To Use Cgroups V2 By Default

While the Linux kernel has shipped Cgroups V2 as stable since early 2016, on Fedora and most other Linux distributions it hasn't been enabled by default over the original control groups "Cgroups" implementation. But come Fedora 31 later this year, they are now planning to make it the default.
Enabling Cgroups V2 by default will allow systemd and the various Linux container technologies along with libvirt and friends to make use of the new features and improvements over the original Cgroups like offering a unified hierarchy. The new implementation also provides better consistency, purpose-driven flexibility, and other design improvements over the original control groups. It's taken a while for CGroups V2 to become the default due to interface changes compared to V1 and all of the important containers/tooling needing to be adapted to make use of it.
By shifting to Cgroups V2 by default this year, Fedora hopes to lead the way in its adoption. Details and benefits of Cgroups V2 for Fedora are outlined via this change proposal.
See the kernel documentation for all the technical details on Cgroups V2.
