On top of many other changes for Fedora Workstation 31, this next release of Fedora Linux continues to improve the experience for proprietary multimedia codecs where the patents have lapsed.
Fedora has long been working on better support for AAC and H.264 support while with Fedora 31 the out-of-the-box experience should be in good shape.
Fedora 31 just landed the latest GStreamer "bad-free" package with AAC support enabled for handling most MP4 audio content. Cisco's OpenH264 support is also available through a separate repository that is shipped as part of the configuration but not enabled by default.
The gstreamer1-plugin-openh264 2.0 package should be working with the video for most MP4 content.
More details on these packages for Fedora 31 via this blog post by Fedora developer Kalev Lember.
