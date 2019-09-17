Fedora 31 Beta Released With GNOME 3.34, Guts i686 Hardware Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 17 September 2019 at 10:28 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Fedora 31 beta has released on time! It's not only on-time but it's also coming with many exciting updates.

Fedora 31 Beta ships with the brand new GNOME 3.34 desktop and its many improvements/features, which is especially exciting for the better performance and Wayland session enhancements. Fedora 31 is also introducing a new IoT edition, Fedora CoreOS has been brought into the F31 space, and a variety of other package updates.

Fedora 31 is also doing away with their i686 kernel support and 32-bit everything/modules repos, thereby effectively ending support for running Fedora on i686 hardware while 32-bit software will continue to work on Fedora x86_64 installations.

More details on the Fedora 31 Beta release via the release announcement.

If all goes well, Fedora 31 will be officially released before the end of October.
