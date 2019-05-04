Fedora 30 Wayland vs. X.Org Graphics Benchmarks On GNOME Shell
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 4 May 2019 at 07:45 PM EDT.
In the run up to the Ubuntu 19.04 release I ran various gaming/graphics benchmarks looking at different desktops and X.Org vs. Wayland sessions. Check that article out if interested in the situation while this posting is just some complementary data I did from Fedora Workstation 30 when looking at the graphics performance under GNOME Shell's X.Org and Wayland sessions.

From the Threadripper 2990WX box with Radeon RX Vega 56, I compared the performance of various graphics/gaming tests under (X)Wayland to that of a pure X.Org session.

Considering the versions of the key software components are similar to that of Ubuntu 19.04 and those tests I carried out just a few weeks ago, these are just some quick weekend graphics tests for reference.

As expected at this point, the Wayland/XWayland performance is largely comparable to a traditional GNOME X.Org session. See all of the benchmark results via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
