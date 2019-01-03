Fedora 30 Aims To Make UEFI The Default Boot Means On ARMv7
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 3 January 2019 at 05:49 PM EST.
Fedora 29 aimed to provide UEFI support for ARMv7 given the maturing support to U-Boot and other components, but that didn't turn out as planned so is now being worked on for Fedora 30.

Fedora on AArch64 (64-bit ARM) already uses UEFI while this change is about making use of it as the default boot mechanism for older ARMv7 class hardware where as right now it relies upon extlinux. Besides the ARMv7 benefits, it will help Fedora developers in having a shared ARM boot path for both 32-bit and 64-bit ARM stacks.

Details on their UEFI ARMv7 plans for Fedora 30 can be found via the Fedora Project Wiki. The goals are similar to that of Fedora 29 and hopefully the work gets completed in time for the May debut of F30.
