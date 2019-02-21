Fedora 30's Slick Boot Process Is Ready To Go
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 21 February 2019 at 09:04 AM EST. 10 Comments
FEDORA --
The work led by Red Hat's Hans de Goede the past few Fedora release cycles has culminated with a great out-of-the-box boot experience for the upcoming Fedora 30.

Fedora 29 already had its boot support in good shape, but with the in-development Fedora 30 there is a new Plymouth theme, improved integration, and also the Intel Fastboot bits are now enabled by default (also by the upstream kernel in Linux 5.1+) for a seamless transition and no excess mode-sets on recent generations of Intel hardware. Though at this point AMD Radeon and Intel graphics don't have similar "fastboot" support. Another requirement for the polished experience is to be using UEFI, otherwise it will be less integrated around the initial boot screen.


The new theme includes a polished look for the password entry for any initial LUKS full-disk encryption as well as the offline update process.

More details on this work via Hans de Goede's blog.
10 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
It Soon May Be Easier Building Debian Packages On Fedora
Fedora 30 Will Have Firefox Wayland By Default But Could Be Reverted If Too Buggy
Fedora 30 Might Enable DNF's "Best" Mode By Default
Fedora 31 Is Already Planning Ahead For Python 3.8
Fedora 31 Should Be Out Around The End of November
Fedora 30 Will Get Bash 5.0 But Yum's Death Sentence Postponed To F31
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
Wine Developers Release Hangover Alpha To Run Windows x86_64 Programs On 64-Bit ARM