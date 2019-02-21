Fedora 30's Slick Boot Process Is Ready To Go

The work led by Red Hat's Hans de Goede the past few Fedora release cycles has culminated with a great out-of-the-box boot experience for the upcoming Fedora 30.
Fedora 29 already had its boot support in good shape, but with the in-development Fedora 30 there is a new Plymouth theme, improved integration, and also the Intel Fastboot bits are now enabled by default (also by the upstream kernel in Linux 5.1+) for a seamless transition and no excess mode-sets on recent generations of Intel hardware. Though at this point AMD Radeon and Intel graphics don't have similar "fastboot" support. Another requirement for the polished experience is to be using UEFI, otherwise it will be less integrated around the initial boot screen.
The new theme includes a polished look for the password entry for any initial LUKS full-disk encryption as well as the offline update process.
More details on this work via Hans de Goede's blog.
