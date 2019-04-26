Fedora 30 Cleared For Release Next Tuesday

While yesterday it was a "No-Go" for releasing Fedora 30, the developers and testers did a stellar job over the past twenty-four hours and got Fedora into shape for releasing on-time next week Tuesday.
The blocker bugs have been resolved and the state of Fedora 30 is looking good: at today's status meeting they declared Fedora 30 a "GO" for releasing on Tuesday, 30 April.
Fedora 30 is the latest half-year update to this popular Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution and coming a week ahead of the Red Hat Summit 2019 Boston where the company might be announcing the long-awaited Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0.
Fedora 30 has many new and updated packages headlined by GNOME 3.32 and the Linux 5.0 kernel complemented by a slew of original changes both large and small. Stay tuned for Fedora 30 benchmarks coming in soon on Phoronix.
