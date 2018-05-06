Fedora 30 Should Be Out In Just Under One Year

Fedora 28 was released this week and it actually arrived on-time with its great feature-set. In planning ahead, Fedora's FESCo committee has already proposed an initial schedule for Fedora 30 that will arrive at this time next year.
Fedora 29's schedule has already been set for having a beta release by mid-to-end of September, a final freeze in October, and getting the official release out by the end of October -- assuming no delays.
The tentative Fedora 30 schedule basically is structured similarly to the Fedora 28 release that just happened but is updated for 2019 while shifting the relevant dates over to their preferred release day of the week, Tuesdays. The Fedora 30 schedule puts the beta release at the end of March or early April, the final freeze by the middle of April, and hopefully shipping Fedora 30 at the end of April or early May.
This tentative Fedora 30 schedule can be found via the Wiki. The schedule in its current form was initially approved at Friday's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting.
In the discussion, longtime Fedora contributor and current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller talked of possibly needing around a "one year cycle" coming up as they ended up doing Fedora 21. An extended Fedora development cycle might be needed soon given all the changes happening around Fedora's modularity work and what is now known as Team Silverblue.
