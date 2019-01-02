Fedora 30 Planning To Enable Python Generators By Default

After being an opt-in feature since Fedora 28, this year's Fedora 30 release will enable Python generators by default to help in crafting packages around Python code.
The Python Generators are able to automatically generate the package's build dependencies -- namely the RPM's Requires and Provides fields -- based upon the egg/wheel metadata for the Python code. This makes it easier packaging Python programs with the packagers no longer needing to manually specify run-time dependencies and no longer having the possibility of not having complete coverage of necessary dependencies for a program.
The opt-in behavior has been working out well so with Fedora 30, they plan to enable the generators by default. Details on this packaging helper change can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
This change is among a lot of other work happening for Fedora 30, which is expected to be out in early May.
