Elementary's Pantheon Desktop Update Proposed For Fedora 30
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 29 October 2018 at 06:00 PM EDT. 6 Comments
Fedora Workstation 30 will continue to use the GNOME Shell by default (more than likely, GNOME 3.32) but adding to the list of alternative desktop environments could be the elementaryOS' Pantheon Desktop. Pantheon has been available for a few releases on Fedora, but this change proposal is about upgrading the desktop.

Pantheon is the elegantly designed open-source desktop by the Elementary designers. Pantheon builds on some GNOME components and their custom apps are GTK3-based. ElementaryOS itself is Ubuntu-based, but for those attracted to this desktop but preferring a different OS stack, these packages could soon be bundled in Fedora in their latest form. Fedora contributor Fabio Valentini is hoping to arrange for this new/updated Pantheon desktop option in the Fedora 30 release, which will be out next year.

From Fedora 25 to Fedora 27, many Pantheon/Elementary components were added, but due to upstream changes around GSettings that broke compatibility, some packages are currently stale. This Fedora 30 change proposal appears to be about getting the support updated and all squared away so Fedora users can happily enjoy the desktop via a simple sudo dnf install pantheon-session-settings as a meta package for fetching all of the latest and greatest Pantheon components.

Details on the changes via the Fedora Wiki.

Earlier this month marked the release of elementaryOS 5.0 "Juno".
