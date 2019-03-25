Mono 5 Might Come For Fedora 30 While Other Fedora 31 Features Discussed

Earlier this month was the feature proposal for Fedora 31 to finally upgrade to Mono 5, which has been out for nearly two years for this open-source .NET environment. This feature request has been approved for Fedora 31 while it's also been decided to allow it into Fedora 30 if it can land within the next week.
The transition from Mono 4 to Mono 5 was blocked due to the build process depending upon some binary references that complicated the process for distributions like Fedora and Debian. But they've now overcome those challenges and are ready to introduce Mono 5 to Fedora users.
At today's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, the F31 feature approval was proposed while allowing this update to get into Fedora 30 should it land before the end of the month.
At the meeting is where they meanwhile rejected the planned change to GCC by patching the compiler to enable security hardening flags by default everywhere.
Another planned change for Fedora 31 is to gate Rawhide (development) packages until they pass testing. That proposal was raised at today's meeting but they are waiting for updates/clarifications on the proposal before taking action.
More details in today's FESCo meeting minutes.
