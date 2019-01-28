Fedora 30 Might Finish Removing The Old Yum Package Manager

Yum was supposed to be removed from Fedora 29 in favor of the modern DNF package manager that is largely compatible with Yum commands of the past. But its retirement was delayed due to the request being late in the cycle and some infrastructure like Koji and Pungi having not finished the migration to DNF interfaces. Yum's retirement might come for Fedora 30 but it could be too late.
The change proposal was posted today to retire Yum 3. It's largely the same proposal as what was suggested for Fedora 29 and largely to no surprise since DNF as the default package manager has been working out well.
So while it may seem reasonable for this to be carried through with Fedora 30, it's already getting late in the cycle and past the change proposal submission deadline for system-wide changes... Though this was submitted as a self-contained change, albeit it's up to your interpretation if that is isolated or system-wide. We'll see what FESCo has to say or whether Yum will still be around for another Fedora release albeit largely unused.
