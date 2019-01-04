Fedora 30 Is Planning To Go With Golang 1.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 4 January 2019 at 06:00 AM EST. 4 Comments
The latest change/feature proposal is to ship Fedora 30 with Go 1.12.

This though should come as little surprise considering Fedora is known for always shipping the latest and greatest packages in its release. With Go 1.12 expected for release in February, it should come as little surprise to find it in the May release of Fedora 30 but the standard Fedora change policies are being followed.

Go 1.12 is slated to bring its race detector for Linux ARM64, it is the last release to support binary-only packages, various compiler toolchain improvements, run-time performance improvements, support for TLS 1.3, and various library additions. Details on the tentative changes for Go 1.12 can be found via Golang.org.

Unless this release ends up by chance being a rough one, it should easily make it into Fedora 30. The change proposal can be found on the Fedora Wiki.
