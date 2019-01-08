New Fedora releases go hand-in-hand with the latest and greatest GNOME releases. But as a formality, the change proposal has been submitted to officially approve shipping Fedora Workstation 30 with the GNOME 3.32 desktop.
With needing the approval of the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo), the change proposal was drafted on Monday for updating GNOME against its 3.32 release that will be out in March.
GNOME 3.32 will continue with various Wayland improvements, Epiphany improvements, performance optimizations, growing usage of the Meson build system, retiring application menus, and other work. On the GNOME 3.32 Wayland front some of the items on our radar have been vastly improving the experience with ASpeed display hardware and behaving correctly for non-60Hz displays and GPU hot-plugging and better USB display performance
Fedora 30 is expected to ship in early May, allowing plenty of time for getting GNOME 3.30.1 and any other bug fixes into this next six-month Fedora Linux update.
Add A Comment