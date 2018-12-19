Fedora 30 Might Offer The Deepin Desktop Environment
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 19 December 2018 at 03:50 PM EST. Add A Comment
The latest Linux desktop environment sought for inclusion in the Fedora package repository is for the Deepin Desktop Environment.

The desktop environment of Deepin is being proposed for added to the F30 package repository for this project that aims for ease-of-use / usability and elegance.


The Deepin Desktop Environment makes use of the Qt5 tool-kit.

The feature proposal can be found on the Fedora Wiki. With most of the packaging work complete and this change about simply offering the desktop option as opposed to changing any defaults, presumably it will be approved with ease by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

Fedora 30 is due for release in May.
