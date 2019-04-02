Fedora 30 Beta Released With GNOME 3.32, Many New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 2 April 2019 at 10:25 AM EDT.
The public beta of Fedora 30 is now available for testing as the latest installment to this Red Hat developed Linux distribution now riding with the very latest packages like the GNOME 3.32 desktop.

Fedora 30 Beta also features DNF performance improvements thanks to Zchunk compression, new Deepin and Pantheon desktop environment options, continued work on flicker-free boot, Dbus-Broker as the default D-Bus implementation, and other changes.

Some of the other package updates with Fedora 30 include GNU Bash 5.0, Glibc 2.29, Ruby 2.6, Golang 1.12, PHP 7.3, Vagrant 2.2, OpenJDK 12, LXQt 0.14, and many other updated packages.

More details on the Fedora 30 beta release via the release announcement.

If all goes well Fedora 30 will be officially released on 30 April or 7 May depending upon delays.
