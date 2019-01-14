Deepin Desktop Option Approved For Fedora 30

Last month we mentioned that Fedora 30 was possibly picking up a Deepin Desktop Environment option for this Qt5-based desktop developed by the Deepin Linux distribution.
Assuming the packaging work remains in good shape, the Deepin desktop option will be found in the May release of Fedora 30. The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has formally approved of Deepin being offered by Fedora 30.
The Deepin desktop components were already packaged since for Fedora and currently available through Fedora Rawhide with:
sudo dnf install deepin-desktopSo that will be how to do as well with Fedora 30 upon its debut.
sudo dnf install deepin-calendar deepin-calculator deepin-editor deepin-image-viewer deepin-picker deepin-screenshot deepin-system-monitor
