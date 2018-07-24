Fedora 29 Xfce Might Upgrade To 4.13 Desktop Packages
Yet another change proposal for Fedora 29 is upgrading its Xfce packages to what is currently in the 4.13 "development" series.

Fedora's Xfce desktop option has largely remained with the stable 4.12 packages, which rely upon GTK2, while the Xfce 4.13 development releases have been out for a while and overall in pretty good shape while transitioning to GTK3. With no Xfce 4.14 stable release on the horizon, Fedora packagers might move to these 4.13 packages anyways since they seem to be in good shape and offer near complete GTK3 tool-kit support.

There's been some talk of potentially seeing Xfce 4.14.0 in 2019, but for the October release of Fedora 29, some are planning to go ahead and transition to the latest 4.13 packages. Xfce 4.12 is becoming quite stale already with being released back in early 2015.

The Xfce upgrade is being talked about as part of this feature proposal to ship a bleeding-edge Xfce experience while moving more packages off their GTK2 dependence. We'll see if that Xfce 4.13 re-packaging can get done in time for the F29 deadline.
