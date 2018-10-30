Fedora 29 Officially Released With Arguably The Best Fedora Workstation Release Yet
30 October 2018
Fedora 29 is now available as the newest version of this Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution. Fedora 29 has a lot of work on its Workstation/desktop spin, the Fedora Silverblue release has come together nicely for an atomic OS, Fedora Server continues to serve as a great basis for likely what RHEL8 will be looking like, and there are various other enhancements throughout the Fedora stack.

I've already been running Fedora 29 snapshots on many releases internally and it's been looking really great and arguably the best Fedora Workstation release yet.

Fedora 29 brings a lot of new features that will affect almost all users in one way or another. Key Fedora 29 components include GNOME Shell 3.30.1 on Wayland, the Linux 4.18 kernel, GCC 8.2.1 compiler, and X.Org Server 1.20.1 is available.


Learn more about this great update on FedoraMagazine.org.

This morning Red Hat also announced the GA release of RHEL 7.6. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 brings various security updates, container improvements, support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles, and other changes. No word yet though on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 public pre-releases.
