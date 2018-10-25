Fedora 29 Is Cleared For Release Next Tuesday
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 October 2018 at 03:22 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
After it was delayed last week, the beautiful Fedora 29 will greet the world next week.

Fedora 29 has ended up being another great release that's running well and looking great from the Fedora Workstation perspective. It's also exciting on the Fedora Silverblue front for replacing what was Atomic Workstation. There's also new features on the server front too. All around, there's plenty of new features in Fedora 29.


Fortunately, the lingering blocker bugs for Fedora 29 have been addressed and today it's been declared a GO for releasing on Tuesday, 30 October.
