Fedora 29 Aims To Offer Up Modules For Everyone

The latest Fedora 29 feature proposal is about offering "modules for everyone" across all Fedora editions.
The "modules for everyone" proposal would make it where all Fedora installations have modular repositories enabled by default. Up to now the modular functionality was just enabled by default in Fedora Server 28.
The modular functionality allows Fedora users to choose alternate versions of popular software, such as different versions of Node.js and other server software components where you might want to stick to a particular version.
The plan to enable modules for all editions of Fedora is outlined via this Wiki page. Those unfamiliar with the Fedora module usage via DNF can find instructions via the module documentation and general information on their modularity goal.
