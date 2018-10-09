Fedora Workstation 29 Is Looking Up To Be Another Impressive Release, Looking Great
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 14 October 2018 at 08:45 PM EDT. 4 Comments
FEDORA --
In addition to Ubuntu 18.10 releasing soon, Fedora 29 is set to be release by month's end if all goes well.

I have been running the latest Fedora 29 packages on a number of test boxes and overall it's been running great. Yes, for the past few years I've been back to running Fedora on my main production system (after a few years of a falling out but besides that being a big user going back to the Fedora Core days), but Fedora 29 in particular is feeling really quite polished and great.


Fedora 29 is bringing a lot of changes though is not overly a huge release. It's a nice mix of delivering the latest and greatest packages and other improvements like a flicker-free boot experience while not going overboard in changes where it feels buggy at this stage.


With the latest Fedora 29 packages in recent days, at least as far as my workflow is concerned I haven't encountered any problems.


I will likely be upgrading my main production system to it upon its release that should happen by the end of the month -- we'll find out by the end of Thursday whether it's releasing on 23 October or will be pushed back at least one week.


Those wanting to test the latest near-finally builds can always check out the latest Fedora nightly compose images.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora Developers Update Firefox For Wayland With V-Sync, HiDPI, Better Rendering
Fedora 29 Is Now Under Its Final Freeze For Release Later This Month
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
Fedora 29 Beta Released - Begin Trying Out Modularity, Silverblue & Other New Features
Fedora 29 Is On Track With A Lot Of Changes
Fedora 29 Beta Will Be Released Next Week
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware
Microsoft Joins Open Invention Network With Its 60,000+ Patents