Fedora 29 Might Finally Switch To Liberation Fonts 2
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 24 July 2018 at 09:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Back in 2012 was feature work to upgrade Fedora from using the Liberation Fonts to Liberation Fonts 2. That change at the time for Fedora 19 was then diverted due to the updated fonts causing some fuzzy/blurred rendering. That issue has been fixed now following an update to F18 at the time and with Fedora 29 they are looking at once again trying Liberation Fonts 2 by default.

The new feature proposal is to ship Liberation 2.00.3 fonts as a replacement to Liberation 1.07.4. For those wanting the original Liberation fonts, they would still be available in the form of a Copr repository.


Liberation Fonts 2 are now six years old and come as a fork of the Chrome OS "Croscore" fonts. The advantage to this new font set is wide character coverage, more script coverage, a better/liberal license, and improved hinting. But there is no longer any bytecode hinting instructions with these new fonts.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 29 Xfce Might Upgrade To 4.13 Desktop Packages
Fedora Needs Some Help If Continuing To Support The LXQt Desktop
TLS 1.3 Via GnuTLS Is Planned For Fedora 29
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Yum Won't Be Dropped For Fedora 29
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
Popular News This Week
Google/Microsoft/Twitter/Facebook Announce The Open-Source Data Transfer Project
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Microsoft's PowerShell Now Available On Ubuntu In Snap Form
Samsung Galaxy S Support With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Wine 3.13 Released With The MoltenVK macOS Support, Performance Data In The Registry
AMDGPU Gets More Features For Linux 4.19 Kernel