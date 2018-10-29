Fedora 29 Xfce & LXQt Spins May Be Delayed
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 29 October 2018 at 02:47 PM EDT. 3 Comments
While Fedora 29 is cleared for release tomorrow, 30 October, the LXQt and Xfce spins may be delayed a bit.

Over the weekend a few Phoronix readers expressed their concern over the Xfce images disappearing for the RC build that was promoted to final. It turns out there was a build issue for Xfce with the imsettings-xfce F29 package needing a rebuild.

Fedora LXQt builds meanwhile are currently stuck due to the SDDM login manager's sddm-breeze package requiring IBus indirectly and Ibus is excluded from the Kickstart.

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee today acknowledged the issue (along with the Fedora Astronomy Spin potentially being delayed too) and those releases will be able to send out their announcements when their successful spins are ready but they will not be delaying Fedora 29 itself. Overall just a small blemish for what otherwise shaped up to be a really great release.
