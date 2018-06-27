Fedora 29 Installer Will Support LUKS2 By Default, Modularity Work

Fedora 29 is shaping up to be a very exciting release with many changes from the desktop/workstation front to low-level improvements. Not only is the operating system itself getting many improvements, but the Anaconda installer is also seeing some continued enhancements.
On the Anconda installer front for Fedora 29, they plan to support the LUKS2-based encrypted storage volumes by default with Fedora 29.
Additionally, Fedora 29's installer will feature more of the initial configuration/setup being punted off to the GNOME initial setup process for Fedora Workstation, more DBus-based communication between modular Anaconda installation components, support for module installation on Anaconda as part of the Fedora Modularity initiative, and reducing the initial setup dependencies.
More details on the Fedora 29 Anaconda installation plans can be found via a new outline published today at FedoraMagazine.org.
